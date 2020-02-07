british-tv-presenter-phillip-schofield-reveals-he-is-gay

Phillip Schofield, a veteran British television presenter, has revealed that he is gay. The co-presenter of ITV’s “This Morning” announced the news in an emotional message on Instagram.

“You never know what’s going on in someone’s seemingly perfect life, what issues they are struggling with, or the state of their wellbeing – and so you won’t know what has been consuming me for the last few years,” the 57-year-old wrote. “I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay.”Schofield, who has been married to his wife Stephanie Lowe for nearly 27 years, said that the topic has caused “many heart-breaking conversations at home.”

“My family have held me so close – they have tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion.” However, the TV presenter, who has two daughters, shared that he has had some “very dark moments,” and urged his fans to be kind to his family.”This will probably all come as something of a surprise and I understand, but only by facing this, by being honest, can I hope to find peace in my mind and a way forward. Please be kind, especially to my family.”

A statement from Phillip pic.twitter.com/iIE7NcLZ2I— This Morning (@thismorning) February 7, 2020

On Friday’s episode of “This Morning,” Schofield told co-host Holly Willoughby that he decided to go public with the news because he wanted to be honest with himself.”All you can be in your life is honest with yourself, and I was getting to the point where I knew I wasn’t being honest with myself,” he said. “I was getting to the point where I didn’t like myself very much because I wasn’t being honest with myself.””Every day on ‘This Morning,’ I sit in awe of those we meet who have been brave and open in confronting their truth, so now it’s my turn to share mine.”