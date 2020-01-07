british-teenager-found-guilty-of-lying-about-cyprus-gang-rape-returns-to-uk

A 19-year-old British woman convicted of falsely accusing 12 Israeli men of raping her was heading home tonight, hours after being spared jail by a judge in Cyprus.

She was pictured covering her face at Larnaca Airport this evening, walking arm-in-arm with her mother after being given a suspended sentence for public mischief.

The teenager’s lawyer Lewis Power QC said her legal team would be challenging the conviction and are prepared to take the case to the European Court of Human Rights.

The young woman, from Derbyshire, was stuck on the island for almost five months after claiming she was raped in a hotel room by up to 12 Israeli tourists in the party town of Ayia Napa on July 17.

She was accused of making up the claim and spent about a month in prison before being granted bail in August.

The dozen young men and boys, aged between 15 and 20, were arrested over the incident but freed after the woman signed a retraction statement 10 days later.

She maintains she had consensual sex with one of the Israelis before he pinned her down and raped her with the others – a claim all of them deny.

The woman says she was pressured to change her account by Cypriot police after hours of questioning without legal representation.

During her hearing a pathologist pointed to 35 bruises on the woman’s legs, arms and buttocks and said it left ‘no doubt’ she suffered a violent assault.

It has been widely reported that the Israeli boys chanted ‘the Brit is a whore’ and popped champagne when they arrived home.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said he raised concerns over her treatment after her conviction sparked outrage in both countries.

After the sentence, he said: ‘We will be following up on some of the issues in relation to the case. I spoke to the Cypriot foreign minister about that.

‘There is a broader issue for Brits travelling abroad – not just in Cyprus, or indeed in Europe – whether it is holiday, whether it is backpacking, to make sure they can do so as safely and securely as possible.

‘What we will want to do is have a conversation with our Cypriot friends and partners about that case once I have downloaded the full facts.’

The teenager’s family said she had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and feared her mental health would suffer permanent damage if she was sent to prison.

But Judge Michalis Papathanasiou told the court he would not be jailing her, despite insisting that all the evidence suggested she was guilty.

He said he wanted to give her a ‘second chance’ as he sentenced her to four months in prison, suspended for three years.

The judge added: ‘I admit, I have been troubled over this. All the evidence shows that she had lied and prevented the police from doing other serious jobs.

‘Twelve people were arrested and seven of them were there for at least 10 days. That was also a serious offence.

‘Her psychological state, her youth, that she has been away from her family, her friends and academic studies this year.

‘This has led me to decide to give her a second chance and suspend the sentence for three years.’

Around 100 protesters gathered outside the court, including a group of about 60 from Israel.

Holding placards reading ‘we believe you’ and ‘don’t be afraid’, they chanted: ‘Cyprus justice, shame on you’, ‘Stop blaming the victim’, and ‘You are not alone’.

Their voices could be heard inside court as the judge passed sentence, even after security guards had asked for the windows and blinds to be closed.

Addressing applauding supporters after the hearing, the teenager’s mother said: ‘I just want to thank each and every one of you for turning up today, having belief, having faith and making sure we get justice.

‘On behalf of the family, I would like to say we are very relieved at the sentence that has been passed down today.

‘I would also like to say thank you for all the support we have received throughout the globe.’

The teenager’s lawyer Mr Power said: ‘Whilst we welcome the fact that the sentence imposed today allows her to go home, we strongly contest the conviction and the fight for her innocence will go on regardless.

‘We will be appealing the conviction and will take this case to the Supreme Court of Cyprus and are prepared to fight this case all the way to the European Court of Human Rights.

‘We say and will maintain that this young girl was stripped both of her dignity and her basic human rights.’

Representing four of the Israeli men, Nir Yaslovitzh previously called for a harsh sentence.

But today he said: ‘What’s important isn’t the decision that the judge gave today.

‘What’s important for me is the judge found the girl guilty because the meaning for me and all the people in Israel is that the judge found the version all the boys gave in Cyprus is true.’