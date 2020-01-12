british-soldiers-used-‘dragons’-den’-committees-to-identify-rapid-improvements-for-tanks

British soldiers have used “Dragons’ Den” committees to identify rapid improvements for their tanks.
Modifications to a Challenger 2 tank by troops from the Royal Tank Regiment (RTR) include “fire and forget” missiles, cameras to see around corners and “Berlin” urban camouflage.
The “Streetfighter” concept began as an experiment to better design tanks to fight in urban areas.
Initial modifications included very rudimentary improvements such as extra storage bins for ammunition and wrecking tools.
However, more technically advanced ideas have included Brimstone “fire and forget” missiles that can be programmed to look for enemy tanks or armoured personnel carriers miles ahead of the Streetfighter.
An “Iron Vision” sighting system on the roof allows troops inside the tank to see a 360-degree view outside, without exposing themselves to danger.
Lt Col Jim Howard, the RTR commanding officer, said the Streetfighter concept was based on Second World War innovative ideas.
“Some of the best achievements of the British Army have been through low-level innovation, which is what this is all about,” he said.
He cited the Sherman Firefly as a product of soldiers’ imagination when faced with overwhelming firepower from German Tiger tanks.
Over a weekend, soldiers from the RTR modified the Firefly by adding an anti-tank gun. It became possibly the most successful British tank of the war.
The regiment runs “Hobart committees” (named after Gen Sir Percy Hobart, a great tank innovator during the war) every few months.
Lt Col Howard said these “Dragon’s Den mechanisms” enabled soldiers in the regiment to present ideas for consideration by a panel.
One idea was to paint the tank in “Berlin” camouflage, named after the style designed by British forces stationed near the Berlin Wall during the Cold War.
The pattern of black, white, grey and brown blocks is designed to confuse the eye so an enemy cannot tell which way the tank is facing and where the gun is pointing.
Lt Gen Ivan Jones, the Commander Field Army, said Streetfighter “highlights how close cooperation with industry can enable swift enhancements to military capability”.
The RTR project team hopes the initiative will “signpost procurement from a soldier’s perspective” and better inform the development of tank capabilities.
“Soldiers who use these tanks day in and day out know best the problems and the positives about this vehicle,” said Lt Nick Warren-Miller.
The soldiers aim to provide a series of adaptable modules.
In most conflicts tanks diversify roles and kit; the Streetfighter concept seeks to answer questions before a conflict starts.