british-socialite-stole-nearly-$300k-from-grandmother-with-dementia

A British socialite stole nearly $300,000 from her dementia-suffering grandmother to fund her lavish lifestyle, including designer clothes and stays in Beverly Hills hotels, according to local reports.

Emily Rosina Evans-Schreiber, 38, had only about $50 in her bank account when she was given control of her 94-year-old grandmother Rosina Evans’ finances in April 2018, a Northampton crown court heard Friday, according to the BBC.

The former model’s mother had become worried about her daughter’s “high life” in London, and bought her a house in Naseby, tasking her with taking care of her grandma, prosecutors said.

Over the next eight months, Evans-Schreiber — who once worked as a fashion consultant for model Cara Delevingne — blew the cash on jet-setting, high-end hotels and cosmetic treatments, prosecutors said.

Eventually, her mom, Clare Evans-Schreiber, became suspicious about how her jobless daughter was managing to afford her luxe lifestyle — and called the bank and the police.

Bank statements for Rosina’s account showed the close to $300,000 in transfers to Evans-Schreiber, labeled as “bills,” “care” and “savings.”

When police searched her house in May 2019 they found “luxury products,” including brand-name clothing, shoes, handbags and sunglasses.

She also gave about $27,000 to her ex, Sam Oguche, the father of her now-eight-year-old daughter, according to the Daily Mail.

By the time the cops were called, only about $7,000 was left in the grandmother’s account. Rosina, who recently died, never knew of her granddaughter’s scheme, the court heard.

Evans-Schreiber pleaded guilty to one count of theft.

In pleading for leniency, the defense argued Evans-Schreiber had left behind enough cash to cover her grandma’s medical bills — and sent her flowers and chocolates.

“She was out of control and wasn’t in her normal mental state,” Carolina Guiloff said about her client.

“It would be wrong for your honor to be left with the impression that this was a cold and callous woman who had no regard for her grandmother at all.”

Judge Rebecca Crane handed down a two-year sentence, suspended for 20 months. Evans-Schreiber must also do 150 hours of community service and attend an alcohol rehab program for six months.

She said her sentencing decision was “very difficult” as Evans-Schreiber was the sole carer for her daughter. She also said Evans-Schreiber had previously battled depression and alcohol addiction.

“Do not come to this court asking for a second chance,” Judge Crane said. “That is what you have been given with this sentence.”