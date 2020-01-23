british-officials-recommend-role-for-china’s-huawei-in-5g-network

British officials have proposed granting Huawei a limited role in the UK’s future 5G network, despite calls from the US for an outright ban of the controversial Chinese telecoms giant.
The recommendation, made at a meeting of officials from senior government departments on Wednesday, comes ahead of a meeting of Britain’s National Security Council next week to decide how to deploy Huawei equipment, the sources said.
Huawei, which has faced accusations of spying on behalf of the Chinese government, will be kept out of the “core” part of 5G infrastructure that houses sensitive data on customers, but will be allowed to deploy its equipment across other parts of the network, according to sources speaking to Reuters.
The decision follows recommendations made last year to give the telecoms firm a limited role in the network upgrade, amid warnings that a ban would risk delaying Britain’s 5G rollout and incur billions of pounds of further costs.
A person with knowledge of Wednesday’s meeting said “the technical and policy guidance hasn’t changed”. And that the final outcome is “down to a political calculation”.
A spokesman for prime minister Boris Johnson said: “The work on the issue of high risk vendors in the 5G network remains ongoing and when it is completed it will be announced to parliament.”
Huawei declined specific comment. The company has repeatedly denied allegations of spying.
Britain’s move to allow Huawei in to its 5G networks risk splintering its “special relationship” with the US, which sent a delegation of officials to the UK earlier this month to lobby on the Huawei matter, claiming it would be “nothing short of madness” to grant them a contract.
Earlier this week, in reference to the Huawei matter, a cabinet minister told the Telegraph that “if the Americans are unhappy, then it is hard to be happy”, as a risk of a fallout with the US could hit Britain’s plans to strike a closer relationship post-Brexit.
Huawei has been swept into an ongoing political storm between the US and China, with Washington blacklisting the firm from purchasing critical components for its technology from US companies.
UK intelligence officials have called out Huawei for failing to address security flaws in its equipment, but say they have found no evidence of state espionage and believe they are able to successfully manage any risks posed by the firm.
Britain’s two largest telecoms operators, BT and Vodafone, have also argued against a total ban.
Vodafone currently uses Huawei in the outer parts of its network but last year paused deployment in the core until Western governments give the company a full security clearance.
BT also uses Huawei equipment in networks outside of the core. In addition, it has excluded Huawei from the bidding process for its future 5G network.