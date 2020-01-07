british-neo-nazi-teenager-jailed-for-planning-terrorist-attacks-on-home-city 

A teenage neo-Nazi who listed venues in his home city as possible terrorist targets has been jailed for six years and eight months.

The boy, who was 16 at the time of the offence and cannot be named, had drawn up his own manifesto naming schools, pubs and council buildings as potential sites to bomb.

Police seized various handwritten documents from his bedroom, including ‘A Manual For Practical And Sensible Guerrilla Warfare Against The Kike System In The Durham City Area’, which included chapters on how to “maximise the impact of the attacks and damage the system the most.”

Documents he had written showed he was planning to launch an arson spree with Molotov cocktails at local synagogues. Analysis of his computer devices and mobile phone uncovered numerous internet searches on firearms, explosives and knives, as well as downloads of far right literature.

The boy, now 17, was sentenced to six years and eight months at Manchester Crown Court.

At an earlier hearing he was found guilty of preparation of terrorist acts between October 2017 and March last year. He was also found guilty of disseminating a terrorist publication, possessing an article for a purpose connected with terrorism and three counts of possessing a document or record containing information likely to be useful to a terrorist.