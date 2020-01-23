british-mum-clears-security-and-flies-to-germany-using-passport-of-baby-son

A British mum-of-two managed to clear airport security and fly to Germany on her baby’s passport.

Lenesha Riley, 33, arrived in Berlin last week after an easyJet flight from Luton using the passport of her son Josiah, one.

Masters student Lenesha packed it by mistake and said she had no idea she was using Josiah’s passport until reaching security in Berlin.

The mishap happened despite the passport being scanned at the departure gate.

Lenesha, from Newcross, south east London, then had to pay £186 to fly her cousin to Berlin with her passport to guarantee she could return home on Sunday evening.

She said: ‘It’s scary to think that I got through. God knows who else could do this too.

‘I feel very lucky but the staff at Luton didn’t check the passport properly.

‘It’s scary to think who else could get in and out of the country using a different passport. It is most definitely a security risk.’

Lenesha keeps her passport in a folder at home with Josiah’s and six-year-old daughter Saphie’s,.

She went to Germany for the weekend with her mum Annette Murray, 62, and friend Angela Grant, 60.

The trio planned the short break ahead of Lenesha’s return to study for her course in events and design management.

She flew on Friday 17 January and claims her passport was scanned when she boarded the plane without any problems – despite it not matching her boarding pass.

Lenesha said: ‘When it was time to board the plane the passport was scanned and the lady just gave it back to me.

‘Then I just carried on walking and got onto the plane. At the time I didn’t realise it wasn’t my passport. I got to Berlin and had the passport out for security and that’s when I realised.

‘It felt like my heart sank to my toes and I thought “oh my god”.’

She added that when she explained her mistake to customs officials at Berlin Airport she was almost refused entry to the country.

She claims security staff did allow her access – but only after one of her relatives sent photographs of her passport and she provided those as proof at the security check.

They told her that she would need to acquire valid travel documents to fly back to the UK.

Lenesha looked into having the passport posted out via next day delivery – but she said she was quoted more than £1,000 for a direct courier service so instead enlisted the help of her cousin.

An easyJet spokesperson said: ‘We can confirm that the correct passport details had been submitted online in order to gain access to the boarding pass and Miss Riley went through full security screening ahead of the flight’s departure however, the additional visual check carried out prior to boarding should have picked up the passport issue.

Lenesha Riley enjoying Berlin with mum Annette Murray in London (Picture: Lenesha Riley/SWNS)

‘As such we are investigating how she was able to travel from Luton to Berlin with the incorrect documentation.

‘easyJet offered a free of charge transfer to a later return flight so that arrangements could be made to obtain the correct documentation.’

A London Luton Airport spokesperson added: ‘At no point was security at the airport compromised, as all passengers and their luggage must undergo searches mandated by the Department for Transport.

‘We’re working with easyJet to understand what happened on this occasion.’