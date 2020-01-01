british-motogp-worker,-50,-killed-by-firework-after-it-exploded-in-his-face

A British MotoGP worker was killed on the stroke of midnight in front of his fiance after trying to let off a firework which exploded in his face.

Gary McLaren, 50, was ringing in the New Year with friends in Pattaya, eastern Thailand, on Dec 31.

The motorcycle lover, from Corby, Nothamptonshire, who worked in IT and technology for MotoGP, was due to marry his Thai fiance Jasmine this year having recently travelled to London with her to meet his parents.

Speaking by phone today, Jasmine, a hairdresser, said she was “too upset” to speak. But she posted a picture online – taken moments before the deadly accident – showing the couple.

She wrote: “You will be in my heart forever.”

Shortly after the picture was taken, Mr McLaren tried to set off a 50cm long firework outside the Miami A Gogo bar.

After two attempts, smoke began billowing from the firework before it exploded and knocked him backwards. He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after midnight.

Bar worker Wassana Ngontai, who witnessed the incident, said: “I saw the man try to set off the fire work. He tried to do it two times, The first time didn’t work. The second time smoke came out.