british-man-tests-positive-for-coronavirus-in-majorca

A British man has tested positive for coronavirus in Majorca.

The government in the Balearic Islands said his wife and two daughters have tested negative and are asymptomatic.

They had been taken into observation in Mallorca on Friday, after coming into contact with someone in France who was subsequently diagnosed with the virus.

The health ministry said the study of cases that may have had contact with the man has already begun.

It comes after five Brits were diagnosed with the infection in France yesterday.

The death toll from a new coronavirus in mainland China crossed 800 on Sunday. There have been more than 37,000 confirmed cases in China, according to official data, while the virus has spread to at least 27 other countries and regions.

Meanwhile, a plane carrying British citizens evacuated from the coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan landed in Oxfordshire this morning.

The flight, with more than 200 people on board, including some foreign nationals, arrived at RAF Brize Norton shortly before 7.30am on Sunday.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office said it was the second and final flight to be chartered by the Government and has British Government staff and military medics on board.

The passengers will now be taken to the Kents Hill Park hotel and conference centre in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, where they will be quarantined for 14 days.

