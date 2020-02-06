British man on board Japan cruise ship 'wants answers' and fears coronavirus quarantine could drag on

The latest headlines in your inbox

A British man under a coronavirus quarantine on a cruise ship in Japan fears the 14-day lockdown could drag out and says he wants “answers”.

David Abel, from Northamptonshire, is among 3,700 people confined to their cabins on the Diamond Princess.

Health workers in the port city of Yokohama said on Thursday that 20 people on the ship had now tested positive for coronavirus.

Mr Abel has been live broadcasting the situation from his cabin via Facebook live.

David Abel’s cabin has a balcony to allow in fresh air

He praised the cruise line Princess Cruises for its handling of the situation but said medical examinations aimed at detecting new cases on board appear to have stopped over the past few days.

“What health checks have we had in the last three or four days, or since the health check when the quarantine officers came on board? None whatsoever,” he said.

“There has been no health check, so we do not know whether there are people on board still who have got symptoms that may have the virus. We do not know.

“So I am now getting a fraction concerned about the health checks that I believe should be taking place, because if there are more infected people on board they should be taken off. We want a virus-free ship.”

Mr Abel, who with his wife Sally are believed to be the only two Britons on board, added: “And what happens at the end of this quarantine period? There’s no guarantee it’s going to be 14 days now. It could be longer.

“And what happens when we finally get back to the UK? Are we going to be put in quarantine yet again for another 14 days?

“These are questions I need answered. I’m going to be contacting the UK Government … to find out.”

Mr Abel said that due to efforts to stop the disease spreading further through the ship, towels and bedding were not being replaced. Cleaners were not going into cabins, and no cleaning materials had been distributed to passengers.

“This is not a complaint, I totally get it and I totally understand. The cruise has ended,” he said.

“We are in a quarantine situation. It’s brand new territory for the captain of this ship and the crew and the ship itself.”

While the Abels have an outside cabin with a balcony to allow in fresh air, he said he felt sorry for those passengers in inside cabins.

“The inside cabins are really small, they’ve got no window to look out of, there’s no natural light, there’s no fresh air, and they can’t take a walk down the corridor,” he said.

“But the captain has announced that those people on the inside cabins … are going to be allowed access on to open deck, for exercise and fresh air. Face masks will be made available to them.”

The death toll from the coronavirus rose to 563 on Thursday – all but two of them in China – with the number of confirmed cases rising by 3,694 to 28,018.

Some 240 cases have been recorded outside China.

Meanwhile, the UK’s Foreign Office has urged all British nationals to leave China.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock chaired a Cobra meeting on coronavirus on Wednesday afternoon, and said later the Government is “taking no chances” with British citizens at risk.

He told the BBC the advice to leave was a “science-led approach” based on the severity of the virus and its impact in China.

NHS hospitals have been told to create “priority assessment pods” for patients with suspected coronavirus in an effort to prevent them mixing with other patients