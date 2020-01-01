british-man-killed-by-firework-exploding-in-his-face-at-thai-new-year-party

A British man has died during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Thailand after a firework exploded close to his body.

Gary McLaren, 50, was ringing in the New Year with friends in the nightlife resort of Pattaya, eastern Thailand, on December 31.

Witness Wassana Nguantai, 24, told The Pattaya News he was killed while attempting to light a firework cylinder in the street.

She said he had just stepped outside of the Miami A Gogo strip club to join people celebrating the arrival of 2020 when he produced the 50cm tube full of rocket fireworks.

The witness added that Mr McLaren tried to light the cylinder twice but was unsuccessful.

On his third attempt the firework exploded in his face, knocking him backwards onto the ground.

Bar worker Ms Nguantai said: ‘I saw the man try to set off the fire work. He tried to do it two times, the first time didn’t work.

‘The second time smoke came out. The man didn’t move, then there was a big explosion in his face and he fell back.’

Police and paramedics rushed to the scene where they found Mr McLaren in a critical condition but despite the best efforts of medical staff he was pronounced dead.

The large firework cylinder was found on the ground nearby.

A woman, believed to be Mr McLaren’s wife, was later seen lying next to his body before it was taken to hospital.

Police Captain Nakhonrat Nontseelard said: ‘We were notified that somebody had been killed by an explosion on Pattaya Beach Soi.

‘Rescue personnel who attended to the injured person performed chest compressions but it was too late as he was already dead.

‘There was a firework at the scene which the victim was trying to light. We have kept that as evidence and will investigate the incident.’

Police said that the British Embassy in Bangkok has been informed of the death and they await the results of a post-mortem examination.

In Thailand, it is against the law to light fireworks without a proper license and trained personnel.

But rockets similar to those found at the scene were widely available on New Year’s Eve and were being sold by various street vendors across Pattaya, local media reports.