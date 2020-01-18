british-light-artist-sues-florida-based-botanic-garden-for-copying-his-exhibitions-at-eden-project

An internationally-acclaimed British artist is suing a major American botanical garden for copying exhibitions of his work previously featured at the Eden Project and other locations.

Bruce Munro, a Wiltshire-based artist specialising in large-scale light installations, regularly sees his artworks sold and exhibited at prestigious institutions across the globe.

But he says a major American botanical garden has now brazenly imitated displays of his work, including those featured at the Eden Project, for an exhibition of its own.

The artist has now launched a copyright infringement lawsuit, accusing the Fairchild Tropical Botanic Gardens, near Miami, Florida, of importing and displaying “knock-off” versions of his lights purchased from a Chinese company, G-Light, in its winter light exhibition, The NightGarden.

The lawsuit was filed in a Miami court earlier this month and names Fairchild, its chief operating officer Nanette Zapata, two Los Angeles companies that produced the display and G-Light as defendants in the suit.