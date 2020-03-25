british-government-set-to-unveil-coronavirus-bailout-for-freelancers-on-thursday

British chancellor Rishi Sunak is preparing a coronavirus rescue package for 5M self-employed people in UK — a move that will throw a life-line to thousands of freelancers in the creative industries.

Sunak is expected to outline the measures at a press briefing on Thursday after pledging this week that he is “determined to find a way to support” Britain’s freelance community.

According to reports in British newspapers, the measures introduced in the UK could be similar to those put in place in Scandanavia, where freelancers are being handed 80% of their average monthly income, calculated using past tax returns.

