British Government Set To Unveil Coronavirus Bailout For Freelancers On Thursday

Posted by — March 25, 2020 in News Leave a reply
british-government-set-to-unveil-coronavirus-bailout-for-freelancers-on-thursday

British chancellor Rishi Sunak is preparing a coronavirus rescue package for 5M self-employed people in UK — a move that will throw a life-line to thousands of freelancers in the creative industries.
Sunak is expected to outline the measures at a press briefing on Thursday after pledging this week that he is “determined to find a way to support” Britain’s freelance community.
According to reports in British newspapers, the measures introduced in the UK could be similar to those put in place in Scandanavia, where freelancers are being handed 80% of their average monthly income, calculated using past tax returns.

More follows.

You May Also Like

need-some-lockdown-inspiration?-jade-thirlwall-and-amanda-holden-reveal-how-they&apos;re-tackling-boredom

🔥Need some lockdown inspiration? Jade Thirlwall and Amanda Holden reveal how they're tackling boredom🔥

liverpool-more-impressive-than-arsenal-invincibles,-claims-emmanuel-petit

🔥Liverpool more impressive than Arsenal Invincibles, claims Emmanuel Petit🔥

boris-johnson-says-&apos;running-better-tube-system&apos;-should-be-possible-now-amid-coronavirus-commuter-risk-row

🔥Boris Johnson says 'running better Tube system' should be possible now amid coronavirus commuter risk row🔥

kevin-mccloud-backs-&apos;wily-and-clever&apos;-pop-up-ideas-for-london-housing

🔥Kevin McCloud backs 'wily and clever' pop-up ideas for London housing🔥

About the Author: mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *