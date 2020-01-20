british-gas:-how-to-make-customer-services-listen-to-your-complaint

It can be hard to get your complaint heard, and even harder to get it resolved. Below, we explain everything you need to know to effectively complain to British Gas, including the relevant addresses, social media pages and chief executive details.

History

The latest data from Ofgem, the energy regulator, shows that British Gas was the least complained-about energy supplier of the “Big Six” – Scottish Power, npower, British Gas, E.ON, SSE and EDF Energy – in the fourth quarter of 2019, with just 1,228 complaints per 100,000 customers.

Not bad for the UK’s biggest energy supplier, which has a 28pc share of the entire gas supply market and a 19pc share of the electricity market.

However, the energy giant doesn’t rate so highly when it comes to how it handles complaints. According to Ofgem, British Gas ranked middle of the pack for resolving customer complaints within eight weeks – the point at which the ombudsman steps in. Just 89pc of grievances were resolved within this time-frame, compared to 96pc of SSE’s complaints.

Below, we’ve listed everything you need to know below to get your complaint heard and resolved.

How to complain directly

British Gas’s customer service team is on 0333 202 9532. You can also write to Complaints Management Team, PO Box 226, Rotherham, S98 1PB.