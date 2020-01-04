british-flags-burn-in-iran-as-uk-braces-itself-for-revenge-over-trump-airstrike

Security chiefs fear Britons living in the Gulf could be attacked in retaliation to a drone strike ordered by Donald Trump which killed Iran’s second most powerful commander.

Troops stationed in the Middle East could also be under threat and the UK could be hit by a massive cyber attack following the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani.

The Foreign Office updated its travel advice this morning, warning British nationals to avoid all travel to Iraq and all but essential travel to Iran.

Anti-western backlash in the region is seeing angry demonstrators burning US and UK flags, and chanting ‘Death to America’, while the Iranian regime seeks ‘severe revenge’.

Experts have warned tourists visiting other Gulf states including the United Arab Emirates to leave as soon as they can.

Soleimani, 62. who led the elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) Quds Force was clown up by missiles shot from a drone not long after landing at Baghdad International Airport, Iraq, early yesterday morning.

The Pentagon said he was pulling the strings of an Iranian proxy-war in the Middle East, orchestrating militia attacks on US-coalition bases in Iraq.

He was also accused of sanctioning violent protests outside the American embassy in Baghdad earlier this week.

Last night Trump called Soleimani the ‘number one terrorist in the world’ and said he contributed to violent plots ‘as far away as New Delhi and London.’

Speaking at a press conference, he added: ‘We took action last night to stop a war.

‘We did not take action to start a way. We do not seek regime change, however the Iranian regime’s aggression in the region, including the use of proxy fighters to destabilise its neighbours, must end and it must end now.’

But Iranian sabre rattling shows no sign of dwindling, after Soleimani’s replacement Ismail Qani said: ‘We tell everyone, be a little patient to see the dead bodies of Americans all over the Middle East.’

The British Foreign Office is advising citizens in the region to ‘remain vigilant’ after the United States announced it was sending nearly 3,000 extra troops to the Middle East.

Britons have been urged to stay clear of Iraq outside the Kurdistan region and for those already there to consider fleeing by commercial means.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the updated advice was issued due to ‘heightened tensions in the region’ and would be kept under review.

He added: ‘The first job of any government is to keep British people safe.’

This morning’s warning came as thousands gathered on the streets of Iraq for the funeral of Soleimani.

Other top brass killed in the strike included Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iran-backed militias in Iraq known as the Popular Mobilisation Forces, and five others including the PMF’s airport protocol officer, Mohammed Reda.

Tensions between the US and Iran flared up after a rocket attack was launched on December 27 in northern Iraq and killed a defence contractor.

Trump blamed the al-Muhandis founded militia force Kataib Hezbollah and ordered an airstrike on Sunday which claimed 24 lives.Gulf

Two days later a violent protest was launched on the US embassy in Baghdad in which demonstrators smashed security cameras and lit fires.