british-flag-removed-from-outside-european-parliament-in-brussels-hours-before-brexit

British flag removed from outside European Parliament in Brussels hours before Brexit

News
John koli0

The British flag has been removed from its pole outside the European Parliament in Brussels and replaced with the flag of the European Union hours before Brexit.

The Union flag was also removed from the European Council building in the Belgium capital, where national leaders gather for their regular summit.

Two officials removed the flag from its pole and carefully folded it away.

More follows…

