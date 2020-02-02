british-family-stranded-in-wuhan-with-baby-tells-of-medicine-and-food-shortage-fears-as-coronavirus-grips-city

The latest headlines in your inbox

A British father stranded in Wuhan with his Chinese wife and four-week-old baby has said that supermarkets are beginning to run out of food.

Adam Bridgeman was supposed to board a plane leaving the coronavirus-struck city for the UK with his wife and son on Friday.

The Foreign Office even sent consular cars and issued special travel permits to get people through roadblocks in the locked-down city.

However, the car that was supposed to take them to the airport came too late – leaving him, his wife, and their baby stranded.

The Bridgemans are trapped in China (ITV)

Now the family are stuck in Wuhan, and Mr Bridgeman has said food is beginning to run out.

Mr Bridgeman told the Times: “The main concern then is that Austin will need some medical attention.

‘”We don’t want to go to a hospital because of the virus. Most shops are shut. The variety of food we have access to is noticeably reducing.”

The British father-of-one said the FCO had told him that his family might be able to leave the city on another flight.

He added: “The Foreign Office said that they might be able to organise for us to board a different plane from, in their words, one of Britain’s EU partners.”

It is understood that the Foreign Office is in “urgent discussions” with EU countries about a second rescue flight back from Wuhan.

Another Briton Michael Pattison told Sky News he was given his travel documents seven minutes before he had to be at the “muster point” 25 miles away.

He added: “I only received the official travel documents seven minutes before the deadline to get to the muster point which was 25 miles away in a city that’s in total lockdown with virtually no transport available.”

Some Britons had declined to join the repatriation flight after being told any Chinese nationals in their family would be unable to join.

Families had been told that relatives with Chinese passports would be unable to join them after Chinese officials denied them permission to leave the country.

That decision was reversed hours before the plane was due to depart, but some people said they did not have time to get to the airport.