british-doctors-‘profiting-from-virginity-repair’-surgery-on-young-muslim-women

British doctors are reportedly earning thousands from surgery to ‘restore’ young women’s virginity.

According to The Sunday Times, a secret ‘revirginisation’ industry is thriving in the UK, amid pressure from traditional families for young brides to ‘prove’ they are ‘pure’.

The paper claims that at least 22 private clinics nationwide offer ‘hymenoplasty’ – or ‘hymen repair’ – and charge up to £3,000 for the procedures, which take up to an hour and are done under local anaesthetic.

Women are having the surgery done to prove to their future husbands that they are virgins, with the majority of those having operations reportedly being Muslim – a faith which forbids extramarital sex.

The operations construct a layer of skin in the vagina which tears during intercourse, fooling partners that the women’s hymen has not been broken.

One Saudi Arabian school girl, living London, reportedly spent £1,500 to have the surgery a few days after her 18th birthday, ahead of an arranged marriage with an older man.

Explaining that her future mother-in-law expected to see blood on the sheets, she said: ‘I had a secret boyfriend and we were happy, but I knew my parents would never let me marry him.’

Fearing a ‘brutal’ attack from her brother if the family discovered she was not a virgin, she had the surgery and said she was ‘relieved’ when she bled on her wedding night.

The private clinics undertaking the surgery, which is legal in the UK, do not collect statistics on how many people have had the procedure, but some 9,000 or so people are believed to have searched for it on Google last year.

Mohammad Masood, a director at London clinic MAS Gynaecology, said requests had quadrupled from 10 inquiries six years ago.

Mr Masood explained that his ‘almost exclusively Muslim’ patients tend to find him online but added that some inquiries had been from members of the Roma community.

‘Some of the girls are going through situations where if they don’t bleed there is stigma and there’s no way the marriage will survive’, he said.

‘Their wellbeing hinges on their virginity and not bringing a bad name to the family.’

The Freedom charity’s founder Aneeta Prem told the Sunday Times that women often feared being perceived as ‘second-hand goods’.

She added: ‘It’s a dreadful practice, but I understand why women feel under so much pressure.

Queen Elizabeth looks dispirited arriving at church ahead of royal crunch talks

‘Sometimes the consequences are too grave not to.’

Natasha Rattu, from the charity Karma Nirvana, said: ‘This is about controlling women and controlling their sexuality.

‘We need to be challenging those attitudes.’

Meanwhile, it is also possible to find ‘artificial hymen’ kits online, which contain fake blood and ‘tightening’ pills to insert before having sex.