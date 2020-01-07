british-doctor,-25,-dies-after-‘taking-wrong-turn-and-skiing-off-cliff’

A British doctor has died on a skiing holiday after taking a ‘wrong turn’ and falling off a 30-foot cliff.

William Reid, 25, had eaten lunch with his family and girlfriend Kirsty Summers, 25, before they decided to ski back back to their apartments in Avoriaz, France.

Kirsty and his stepbrother Murray, 20, had then lost sight of William, but moments later came around the corner to see doctors trying to resuscitate him on the ground.

The pair were then ‘asked to step back’ as medics battled in vain to save the doctor’s life.

Dad Dr Hamish Reid, 56, said William was an ‘outstanding person’ who had been just weeks away from finding out if he’d been accepted onto the Scottish orthopaedic training programme.

He told Edinburgh Evening News: ‘I never heard anyone say a bad word about him. He was just a lovely, lovely guy.’

William graduated from Aberdeen Medical School with a Bachelor of Medicine and a BSC in Sports Science in 2018.

He had also done a placement at Harvard Medical School, and was completing foundation training in Newcastle in preparation for a future career as a surgeon.

Dr Reid said his son had ‘absolutely loved’ performing surgery, and had done his ‘first appendicostomy’ the day before the holiday.

William met Kirsty, a solicitor, at university and the pair had been together for six years.

They were planning to buy their first home in Edinburgh in the coming months.

In a statement, William’s brother Cameron, 23, and mum Sarah, 52, said he had been an ‘exceptional young man’ who would be missed ‘by so many people’.

They continued: ‘His family were immensely proud of his achievements but more than that they were proud of who William was as a person.

‘He was an extremely kind and caring son, brother, step-brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and good friend to so many people.’

William’s family are now waiting to repatriate William’s body while funeral arrangements are being made.

An FCO spokesperson said: ‘We are supporting the family of a British man who died in Avoriaz, France, after a skiing accident and are in contact with the French authorities.’

William’s death marks almost two years since a French boy, 12, was found dead at the foot of a cliff in the same skiing resort.

The boy had been reported missing with his brother, 10, in February 2018 and the pair were both found at 1.20am the following morning.

Officers believe both boys had fallen around 150 metres, with the younger brother surviving the incident with serious injuries.