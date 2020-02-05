british-designer-richard-quinn-has-designed-an-affordable-and-sustainable-collection-exclusively-for-depop

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

London-based designer Richard Quinn – whose pieces have been worn by the likes of Kendall Jenner, Amal Clooney and J.Lo – has designed a sustainable capsule collection exclusively for shopping app Depop.

The Richard Quinn / Depop collection comprises a series of printed jumpers, sequin slip dresses and jumpers, which have all been made using end-of-roll fabrics from his previous runway collections.

30-year-old Quinn has also designed tights, umbrellas, phone cases and reusable water bottles for the line, all featuring his signature floral prints.

Just as with his mainline collection, all items will be produced ethically and sustainably; printed, sourced and made in London.

Kendall Jenner wearing one of Quinn’s spring / summer 2020 designs to the 71st Emmy Awards (Getty Images )

One in three 15-24 year olds in the UK are registered on Depop, and with the collection being considerably more affordable than his mainline pieces, it’s sure to be a success with the younger generation.

“Depop is such an exciting platform to be collaborating with,” commented Quinn. “We share the passion to encourage sustainability, empower talent and provide creatives a platform to shape the future of fashion. I’m so excited for the Richard Quinn brand to reach a new demographic and tap into Gen-Z via a tech platform.”

Quinn founded his eponymous label in 2016 after graduating from Central Saint Martins and catapulted to fame after the Queen attended his 2018 London Fashion Week show and presented him with the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.

The Richard Quinn / Depop collection is comprised of ready-to-wear pieces and lifestyle accessories priced from £45 to £285. Shop it here.

Scroll through the gallery above for more images from the collection.