british-bobsleigh-history-as-brad-hall-and-greg-cackett-claim-two-man-silver

Great Britain bobsleigh history was made on Saturday as unfunded duo Brad Hall and Greg Cackett secured a first World Cup 2-man medal with silver in Igls, Austria.

Pilot Hall and brakeman Cackett, racing in just their third ever 2-man race together, finished behind defending champion Francesco Friedrich and brakeman Thorsten Margis, of Germany.

It represented Great Britain’s best 2-man finish in the sport’s top-tier World Cup competition since official records began and a first World Cup bobsleigh medal for a British duo since Nicola Minichiello and Gillian Cooke won silver in the women’s competition in Jan 2009. The result also came seven days after Hall and Cackett – the latter only recently back sliding after switching to cycling following the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang – missed the podium in La Plagne, France by just 18 hundredths of a second. At the time, that fourth-place finish was Britain’s best result this millennium.

The duo, like the entire British team, are self-funded after the national governing body lost UK Sport backing for the 2022 Olympics cycle following disappointing performances in PyeongChang.

“It’s an absolutely incredible feeling. If you told us last week that we were going to finish in the top six two weeks in a row, let alone fourth and second, we wouldn’t have believed you,” said Hall, after he and Cackett moved up a place following their first run to finish second in an overall time of 1 mi 44.61 sec, which left them 0.74 sec behind the winners.