British Baroque — Power and Illusion review: The magnificent emergence of a new political era

The image that advertises this terrific exhibition is Antonio Verrio’s The Sea Triumph of Charles II, showing the monarch as a new Neptune, bestriding the waves on a chariot, with his fleet in the distance.

The saturnine king looks frankly incongruous in this allegorical glory, but lest the viewer miss the point, the figure of Fame holds up a quotation from Virgil: “Bound his empire by the ocean, and his fame by the stars”. This is artistic magnificence in the service of monarchy, a celebration of the Restoration. For it wasn’t so long before that the same Charles was hiding in an oak tree after the Battle of Worcester; a fine silver royal oak cup nearby commemorates his narrow escape.

Baroque art, in England as in Continental Europe (and those disconsolate at Britain’s departure from the EU may take pleasure from the umpteen reminders here of how embedded the country is in European affairs), served the monarchy — one not long recovered from the decapitation of Charles II’s father, and about to be overturned by the usurpation of his brother James II’s throne by James’s daughter and son-in-law. Baroque Britain is defined here as the half-century (1660-1714) between the reigns of Charles II and his niece, Queen Anne.

The portrait of Anne at the end of the exhibition suggests how things changed: she’s in ermine, but is no goddess. She’s surrounded by portraits from the new factions that gave England its party system, including a picture, shown in public for the first time, of the aristocratic tough nuts of the Whig Junto of 1710, with a globe at their feet and money conspicuously on the table.

Aristocratic: The Children of John Taylor of Bifrons Park 1696, John Closterman (National Portrait Gallery, London)

This is the first exhibition at the Tate of the art of this period; in fact, it’s the first overview of the art of the later Stuarts for 50 years. It’s overdue. The most many Brits know about the period is from Olivia Colman in The Favourite (there’s a telling portrait here of Sarah, Duchess of Marlborough playing cards with a friend — what a pair). But this exhibition goes some way towards conveying, if not the actual history, the artistic achievements of a turbulent era.

The tone of the Restoration Court is evident in Peter Lely’s series of portraits, Windsor Beauties, including two of the king’s mistresses. Hilariously, the caption explains “the king and influential courtiers often had intimate relationships with women other than their wives”. Near it, there’s brazen Barbara Villiers as the Virgin Mary — a tad tactlessly next to the poor queen, Catherine of Braganza. The Catholic queens brought the Catholic dimension of the Baroque to virulently anti-Papist England, as well as Catholic artists such as Benedetto Gennari. The aristocratic beauties were in fashion throughout the period. In a later gallery, with the Hampton Court Beauties portrait series by Godfrey Kneller (up there with Lely as a star of this show), and Michael Dahl’s Petworth Beauties, we’re told: “In late Stuart society, beauty was considered a valuable quality for women.” Really?

This isn’t just a show to do with aristocratic and regal display. There are stunning architectural drawings of great houses and palaces. There’s a reminder of scientific advances with a close-up of a flea from Robert Hooke’s Micrographia, as well as fabulous Dutch still lifes, brilliant trompe l’oeils — including the Chatsworth violin, which you’d try to lift off the canvas — and a peep show.

But it’s the intrusion of the wider world in the appearance of black servants that will strike modern viewers, notably Benedetto Gennari’s picture of Hortense Mancini as goddess of the hunt Diana, with her hound. She is with her black attendants, three of whom wear the same silver collar as the dog. That stays with you.

Until April 19

