british-backpackers-suffer-devastating-injuries-after-car-flips-over-in-australian-outback

Two best friends almost died after their car crashed in the Australian outback, with emergency services four hours away.

Robyn Jago, 23, and Elyse O’Donnell were lucky to survive on September 30 when a tyre on the car they were travelling in burst, causing it to lose control and veer off in the wrong direction.

The women had travelled to Perth together from Thailand in February 2018 to begin their ‘dream trip’ and were working on farms in remote Broome and Halls Creek, in Western Australia.

Ms O’Donnell, from Stockbridge, who was driving the car at the time, had tried to regain control but it soon hit a dip at the side of the road causing it to flip onto its roof and hit a nearby tree, which smashed straight through the windscreen.

Ms Jago, from Halewood, told the Liverpool Echo: ‘I was trying to understand what had happened when I saw a light switch on the floor next to me and that’s when I realised that it was actually the roof of the car and that we were upside down.’

Police said if she had not had removed her seat-belt she would have been impaled by the tree.

The friends were in the car with two other women, who they had met the month before, but who have asked not to be named.

Ms Jago added: ‘When I looked to my right I saw (one of the others) covered in blood, I thought she was dead.

‘She had blood all over her face and wounds where the tree had scraped her. I screamed.’

She said Ms O’Donnell then warned her to get out of the car after she heard a ‘hissing’ noise.

Ms O’Donnell and one of the others pulled Ms Jago out the window to free her.

She suffered from a bleed on the brain during the crash and was left with a broken back and a burst finger.

While Ms O’Donnell broke her back and neck in five different places.

One of the other two women who was travelling in the car at the time of the crash sustained a total of 14 serious injuries including a wound to the head, while the other was left with a black eye and a torn ligament to the shoulder.

The women were saved by a passing lorry driver who called for help after seeing the crash.

It took four hours for an ambulance and police to arrive at the scene of the crash that was in the ‘middle of nowhere’.

Ms Jago spent the following eight days after the accident being treated in hospital before she was discharged, while Ms O’Donnell spent nine days in hospital.

The best friends have made good progress with their injuries since the accident and had their back braces removed in December.

Despite being able to walk now unsupported, they are both unable to return to work until at least March and suffer from a lot of pain.

They are also struggling from flashbacks and night terrors related to the crash

Due to the high cost of receiving physiotherapy for their injuries and counselling, the women have been unable to get the help they desperately need.

A Just Giving Page has been set up by their friend Jack to help them get physiotherapy and counselling.