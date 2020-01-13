british-backpacker,-21,-plunges-to-death-from-popular-clifftop-in-sydney

A British backpacker has died after falling from a cliff at a beauty spot popular with tourists in Sydney, Australia.

Madalyn Davis, 21, has been remembered as a ‘free spirit’ who was ‘beautiful inside and out’ after her tragic death early on Sunday morning.

The young model had arrived in Australia late last year from Lincoln, England, and was planning on starting a new life there.

According to Daily Mail Australia, Madalyn had been at a party on Saturday night and went to the nearby Diamond Bay cliffs with seven friends to watch the sunrise at around 6.30am.

The cliffs at the Diamond Bay reserve have become a notorious spot for tourists taking selfies, according to local media.

In August, another woman, 27, fell to her death while posing for a photo at the same spot.

In tributes online, heartbroken friends said Madalyn was ‘incredible beautiful and talented’.

Her mother Rebecca Smith desperately tried to get hold of her on Sunday afternoon and begged friends to help track her down.

She posted online: ‘Anyone seen Maddie? Not been able to get hold of her please get in touch if you were out with her last night.’

On Monday morning, another family member confirmed the young model’s death and thanked her friends for their kind words.

They wrote: ‘Thank you for all your beautiful condolences for Madalyn Davis and her family – it is an absolute tragedy to which nothing has been confirmed.’

One friend wrote on social media: ‘I really don’t know how to process this Maddie, last time we saw each other was three years ago and now you are gone.

‘I will never ever forget the times we shared together the giggle fits we had in town. I will forever miss you, angel.’

Another said: ‘You were an incredibly beautiful model and talented artist giving so much colour to the world.

‘You were so fun to be with that so many people have so many great stories and memories they tell about you, you will be so very sorely missed.

‘I hope all the koalas and kangaroos are looking after you.’

A third added: ‘It was a pleasure knowing you Maddie, you were beautiful inside as well as outside.’

Madalyn’s friend in New South Wales, Australia, who had been planning a trip to visit her, said he was ‘utterly destroyed’ by the news of her death.

‘I would never have thought it would happen. She has such a gorgeous soul,’ he wrote.

On December 14, Madalyn told her friends she was having the ‘best time’ travelling and had no plans to return to Britain.

Next to a photo of herself at a Full Moon Party in Thailand in November, she wrote: ‘Can’t believe I’ve been travelling for a whole month now!

‘Not looked back at my old life once (miss my job though) and I am super excited for my future abroad.’

Police in Australia confirmed emergency services were called to Diamond Bay Reserve after reports a woman had fallen off a cliff.

They commenced an air and water search and retrieved her body at about 10.30am on Saturday.

Local councillors said last year that the council would crack down on visitors risking their lives at Diamond Bay for the perfect picture.

Mayor Paula Masselos told The Daily Telegraph in Australia that the council was devastated to learn about the latest death.

Further talks will begin today on how to keep people away from the spot.