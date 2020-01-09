british-athletes-will-be-punished-if-they-refuse-to-share-podium-with-drugs-cheats-at-tokyo-olympics

British medallists will be punished if they refuse to share a podium with Russian athletes or convicted drugs cheats at this summer’s Olympics.

The International Olympic Committee published guidelines on Thursday specifying the type of protests prohibited at Tokyo 2020.

They included the kind staged by Britain’s Duncan Scott at last summer’s World Aquatics Championships, in which he refused to share a podium with drug cheat Sun Yang. It prompted the Chinese to wave a finger in the Glaswegian’s face, telling him: “You’re a loser. I’m a winner.”

That will come as a relief to Russian athletes who will controversially be allowed to compete as neutrals in Tokyo despite their country’s four-year ban from world sport over its ongoing doping scandal. Athletes have long been banned by the Olympic Charter’s Rule 50 from taking a political stand in the field of play, the most iconic instance being the raised fists by American sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos at the 1968 Mexico City Games.

But the IOC document leaves little room for doubt about what will be allowed in Tokyo, with other prohibited protests including taking the knee – something which has swept American sports in recent years – or any hand gestures with political meaning.