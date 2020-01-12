british-ambassador-to-iran-summoned-by-tehran-government-as-anti-uk-protest-breaks-out

The British ambassador to Iran has been asked to justify his ‘illegal and inappropriate presence’ at a protest in Tehran – despite denying he’d taken part.

Rob Macaire says he attended a vigil to the 176 people killed after a Ukrainian airliner was shot down by Iranian forces, and left ‘five minutes’ after the crowd started ‘chanting’.

He says he was then arrested half an hour after he left the area and spent more than an hour in custody before being released.

Taking to Twitter, he thanked people for their ‘goodwill messages’ and stated that it was ‘normal to pay respects’ as British victims had been among the dead.

Mr Macaire then added: ‘Arresting diplomats is of course illegal, in all countries.’

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Responding to the tweets, Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi denied that Mr Macaire had been detained and said he was released within ’15 minutes’.

He claimed the ambassador was arrested ‘as [an] unknown foreigner in an illegal gathering’.

Flights to Manila suspended as volcano erupts causing villagers to flee

Mr Macaire has now been called on to explain what he was doing by the anti-government protests.

Iranian politician Hossein Ali Haji Deligani also accused Mr Macaire of interfering, and told him to leave the country before the ‘nation forces him’, Fars News Agency reports.

He said: ‘The undue presence of the British ambassador in some gatherings is a flagrant interference in Iran’s affairs and it should be studied at the parliament, specially the National Security Commission.

‘I call on the British envoy to end his interference and leave Iran before the Iranian nation forces him to leave.’

Today a group of 200 protesters from the Revolutionary Guards’ Basij militia headed to the UK embassy to burn union and Israeli flags.

Donald Trump tells Iran ‘to stop killing its protesters and turn the internet back on’

Chants of ‘death to Britain’ could be heard as they called for the embassy to be closed.

One protester told reporters: ‘We demand the expulsion of the sinister ambassador of this vicious country’.

Another claimed that Mr Macaire had ‘organised people and interfered’ in the anti-government protests, which had ‘angered the people’.

UK foreign minister Dominic Raab denounced Macaire’s detention as a ‘flagrant violation’ of international law.

He continued: ‘The Iranian government is at a crossroads moment.

Trump had been planning to ‘kill Qasem Soleimani for 18 months’

‘It can continue its march towards pariah status with all the political and economic isolation that entails, or take steps to de-escalate tensions and engage in a diplomacy.’

The UK has also won diplomatic support from other European countries, with the German foreign ministry stating that they ‘strongly condemn’ the arrest.

The German foreign ministry issued a statement saying: “Temporary detention of the UK ambassador to Tehran by Iranian security forces is a completely unacceptable violation of international law. We strongly condemn this action. Compliance with the most elementary rules of international conduct is in the interest of all.’

Anti-government protests erupted in Iran after authorities admitted to accidentally shooting down the crashed Ukrainian airliner on Wednesday morning.

They had previously stated that the crash had been caused by an engine failure, and insisted the armed forces were not to blame.

Prince Charles flies to Oman to attend mourning for Sultan Qaboos ahead of crisis talks

Three Brits were on-board the flight, destined for Ukraine, and there were no survivors.

Iran had been braced for a possible retaliation from the US after firing ballistic missiles at two bases in Iraq housing coalition shortly before.

The missile strike had been revenge for the killing of Iran general Qasem Soleimani, who died in a US airstrike in Baghdad, Iraq.