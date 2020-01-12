british-ambassador-to-iran-denies-taking-part-in-protests

Britain’s ambassador to Iran has denied taking part in protests after being arrested on his way home from what he thought was a peaceful vigil.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab called Rob Macaire’s arrest a ‘flagrant violation of international law’ and warned Iran it was at a crossroads which could lead to isolation from the West.

Mr Macaire says he was at a vigil for the 176 people who died after Iranian forces shot down a Ukrainian airliner, which they claim was an accident.

The event soon turned into an anti-government protest, following a wave of demonstrations that broke out after Iran admitted responsibility for downing the jet in a missile strike.

This morning the ambassador insisted he left after 5 minutes when chanting started and did not take part in any protests.

He said he was detained half an hour after leaving the area, and was eventually released after more than an hour in custody.

Mr Macaire tweeted: ‘Went to an event advertised as a vigil for victims of #PS752 tragedy. Normal to want to pay respects- some of victims were British.’

‘Arresting diplomats is of course illegal, in all countries.’

Iran’s government has a history of brutally suppressing demonstrations and has reportedly tortured and killed protesters in prison.

According to Iran’s Tasnim news agency he was one of several arrested outside Amir Kabir University on suspicion of organising, provoking and directing ‘radical actions’.

In a statement, the foreign secretary said: ‘The Iranian government is at a cross-roads moment.

‘It can continue its march towards pariah status with all the political and economic isolation that entails, or take steps to de-escalate tensions and engage in a diplomatic path forwards.’

Tensions in the region had just started easing following Iran’s admission of responsibility for killing the passengers.

Writing in The Sunday Telegraph, before Mr Macaire’s arrest was known, Mr Raab urged Iran to ‘come in from the cold’.

He said the ‘diplomatic door has been left ajar’ for the Iranian regime to end the international isolation ‘choking’ its economy.

He backed calls from European countries to revive the Iran nuclear deal, despite Donald Trump’s claims that it is dead.

He said Iran must end its pursuit of nuclear weapons and its support for terrorism and release foreign nationals such held as ‘pawns in its nefarious diplomatic game’.

British-Iranian mum Nazanin Zaghari Ratcliffe, who has been held in Iran since 2016, is said to be having ‘panic attacks’ since the US assassination of Iran’s war chief Qasem Soleimani.

The Ukrainian jet was shot down shortly after take-off from Tehran just hours after Iran launched missiles at US bases in Iraq in retaliation for Soleimani’s death.

Mr Trump has said he will respond by tightening economic sanctions rather than further military action.