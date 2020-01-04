british-airways-trainee’s-death-in-new-year’s-eve-crash-ended-promising-career,-concorde-pilot-says

British Airways most famous Concorde pilot has given a touching tribute to a trainee killed in the New Year’s Eve car crash near Heathrow claiming the youngster had a “wonderful future in aviation”.
Mike Bannister, the chief Concorde pilot from 1995 to 2003, told how he met Joe Finnis and was impressed with his passion for becoming a successful pilot.
Mr Finnis, 25, died alongside British Airways colleagues Dominic Fell, 23, and Rachel Clark, 20,when the car they were in was involved in a collision with a lorry near the airport just 21 minutes before the New Year. A 25-year-old woman travelling in the same car was taken to hospital in a serious condition.
It is understood two of the four cabin crew had finished work at about 6pm, while the other two were on a day off and not scheduled to be on duty.
Mr Finnis had posted a number of pictures on Facebook showing him alongside Mr Bannister in a flight simulator.
“As well as being cabin crew, Joe was a trainee pilot and a frequent and enthusiastic visitor to British Airways flight decks, often seeking advice and guidance from his flight crew colleagues as well as just sharing and discussing his deep and genuine love for flying and his ambitions for life,” Mr Bannister told the Sunday Telegraph.
“That was clear in abundance when I met him. I could see a young man with a wonderful future in aviation ahead of him.
“Sadly, that is now not to be fulfilled in all of its aspects. His death is a loss to the aviation profession on so many levels.
“My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends, and with those of the others, during this painful and difficult time.”