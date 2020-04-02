🔥British Airways 'expected to suspend 36,000 staff' after grounding much of its fleet due to coronavirus🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

British Airways is reportedly expected to announce it is suspending about 36,000 staff as it battles to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

A broad deal is said to have been reached between the airline and Unite union which includes temporarily cutting 80 per cent of cabin crew, ground and head office staff.

But a spokesperson for the airline told the Standard on Thursday morning that talks remained ongoing, suggesting the details have not yet been finalised.

No one is expected to be made redundant as part of the agreement, according to the BBC.

British Airways suspends all flights in and out of Gatwick

The decision would affect staff at Gatwick and London City Airport. The airline has its operations at these transport hubs as Covid-19 continues to strangle the aviation industry.

Following that announcement, the company said it would contact customers to discuss their options following the announcement.

A limited schedule is continuing at Heathrow.

It comes after EasyJet grounded its entire fleet of aircraft due to the impact of the outbreak.

The airline said this was done in the wake of “unprecedented” travel restrictions as a result of the virus, while adding it was unclear when its commercial flights would resume.

Dominic Raab this week announced the Government would work with commercial airlines in a bid to get Brits stranded abroad home.

BA said it will work with Government and other airlines are expected to join.

The Foreign Office has also set aside £75 million to charter flights from areas where commercial routes are no longer running.