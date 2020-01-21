british-academic-jailed-in-iran-feels-‘abandoned’-as-officials-‘attempt-to-recruit-her-as-spy’

A British-Australian university lecturer jailed in Iran has described feeling ‘abandoned and forgotten’ in letters smuggled out of the prison.

Dr Kylie Moore-Gilbert, who previously attended Cambridge University, also claimed officials had attempted to recruit her as a spy.

She is currently serving a 10-year sentence at Evin prison in Tehran, after being arrested in September 2018 while at an educational conference.

The lecturer, who most recently taught Islamic studies at the University of Melbourne, was then convicted of espionage.

In 10 letters sneaked out of the prison, Dr Moore-Gilbert stated that her mental health had been ‘gravely damaged’.

The letters, seen by The Times and The Guardian, were addressed to three men, including Mr Vasiri, who is believed to be a deputy prosecutor in the Iranian judiciary.

Mr Ghaderi and Mr Hosseini are thought to be mid-ranking officers in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the Iranian armed forces who run the prison section she is in.

In July, Dr Moore-Gilbert wrote: ‘I’m taking psychiatric medications, but these 10 months that I have spent here have gravely damaged my mental health.

‘I am still denied phone calls and visitations, and I am afraid that my mental and emotional state may further deteriorate if I remain in this extremely restrictive detention ward.’

In a letter sent to her Iranian case manager, Dr Moore-Gilbert also stated her ‘official and definitive rejection’ of the offer ‘to work with the intelligence branch of IRGC’.

She stated that she was ‘not a spy’ and had never been a spy, before adding: ‘I have no interest to work for a spying organisation in any country.’

The academic also protested her innocence in the letters, noting that she was the victim of ‘fabrications and trumped-up accusations’.

In September 2018, Dr Moore-Gilbert wrote about her food allergies and said she ‘cannot eat most of the food coming out of Ward 2A’s kitchen’.

She continued: ‘I am entirely alone in Iran. I have no friends or family here and in addition to all the pain I have endured here I feel like I am abandoned and forgotten.’

Evin prison is also where Brits Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori are both incarcerated.

Both Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s five-year sentence and Mr Ashoori’s 10-year sentence are disputed by the British government.

Dr Moore-Gilbert recently smuggled another letter from the prison in which she begged Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to secure her freedom.

The Australian government secured the release of British-Australian Jolie King and her Australian boyfriend Mark Firkin last October, three months after they were arrested in Iran.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has raised concerns about British dual nationals with Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani.