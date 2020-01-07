britain’s-worst-rapist-told-tinder-date,-‘i-like-to-look-after-my-drunken-friends’

A man who went on a Tinder date with serial rapist Reynhard Sinaga said he told him: ‘I like to make sure my drunken friends are all okay.’

Sinaga, 36, was yesterday jailed for at least 30 years after drugging 48 men and filming himself attacking them as they lay unconscious in his Manchester city centre apartment.

The Christian student, from Indonesia, has been linked to more than 190 potential victims, of which 70 have not yet been identified.

A man, who wishes to remain anonymous, has now opened up about his date with Sinaga, stating that he left after an hour after finding him ‘a bit weird’.

He stated that the student was ‘a bit older’ than he had made himself look online and might have said he was ‘paid for sex’ at some point in the conversation.

The man told Manchester Evening News: ‘I just remember it was like when people laugh at things that you don’t find funny or just seem a bit off.

‘Unfortunately, my memory is not great, but I know I would have asked him a lot of questions and the answers I was getting didn’t sound…”normal” isn’t the right word…but I didn’t feel comfortable.

‘That doesn’t mean I thought he was a criminal, we just didn’t get on. It felt a bit weird.’

In the lead up to their date, the pair had texted about drinking, with Sinaga claiming wine got him ‘drunk quicker than spirits’ and would make him do ‘silly things’.

When asked further, he claimed to know his ‘limits’ adding: ‘Most of the time I look after my friends when we are out. I like to make sure my drunken friends are all okay. Lol.’

This week Sinaga was described as an ‘evil serial sexual predator’ as he was jailed at Manchester Crown Court.

Jurors had previously been told how he would target drunk men who had been separated from their friends, offering them the chance to sleep on his floor or have more drinks in his flat.

He would then lace their drinks with GHB, before videoing himself attacking them while they were unconscious.

The rapist was only caught when one of his victims woke up find he was being sexually assaulted.

Sinaga’s Tinder date was notified of his crimes on April 1 2017, after police found screenshots of his dating profile on the rapist’s phone.

The pair had no further contact after their date, two years before.

The man recalled: ‘The police asked “do you know this person” and I didn’t recognise the name. They said “we think they may have gone on a date with you two years ago”.

‘It was April Fool’s Day and I felt like it was a prank.’