britain’s-small-birds-have-been-boosted-by-warmer-winter,-says-rspb-ahead-of-annual-survey

Britain’s smallest birds have been boosted by the mild winter, the RSPB has said, as they launch their annual Big Garden Birdwatch survey.

People taking part in the count, which has been going on for 41 years and is the biggest wildlife survey in the world, are likely to see coal tits, blue-tits, long-tailed tits, wrens and gold crests.

Long-tailed tits can be seen huddling together for warmth in the cold, but their populations can be decimated by harsh winters. The RSPB has seen an uptick in these this year on their sites.

Freezing winters in the 60s and 80s devastated populations but they are quite a resilient species and seem to be bouncing back. Our gardens have become good places for small birds to survive the winter; they have over the past few decades begun to make more use of feeders.

The UK’s smallest bird, the goldcrest, is also likely to see an increase this year, the bird charity said. They weigh around the same as a 20 pence piece and migrate from Scandinavia in the autumn. The tiny birds are vulnerable to bad winters as they struggle to conserve enough energy to both scavenge for food and stay warm through the night.