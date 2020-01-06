britain’s-most-prolific-rapist-with-nearly-200-victims-is-jailed-for-30-years

The UK’s most prolific serial rapist has been jailed for at least 30 years after drugging 48 men and filming himself attacking them as they lay unconscious in his city centre apartment.

Reynhard Sinaga, 36, has been linked to more than 190 potential victims – 70 of whom police have yet to identify.

He prowled the streets of Manchester in the early hours hunting for lone, drunk young men around the nightclubs near his flat.

Posing as a Good Samaritan, the slightly-built student would offer them a floor to sleep on or the promise of more booze.

His victims – who were mainly heterosexual – had little or no memory of the hours that followed when Sinaga videoed himself taking advantage of them.

Many left his flat unaware they’d even been attacked, jurors at Manchester Crown Court were told.

Sinaga was caught when one of the men regained consciousness and fought him off before snatching his phone and later handing it to police.

Today he was jailed for life with a minimum term of 30 years.

Details of the case – Britain’s largest ever rape prosecution – can be made public after reporting restrictions were lifted following the end of four separate trials over the space of 18 months.

Sinaga claimed the men consented to being recorded playing a sex game in which they pretended to be dead to fulfil his fantasies.

But prosecutor Iain Simkin branded the account ‘preposterous’ and played footage for the jurors showing some of his victims snoring.

The Indonesian national has now been found guilty of a total of 159 offences committed between January 2015 and May 2017.

They include 136 counts of rape, 13 counts of sexual assault, eight counts of attempted rape and two counts of assault by penetration.

This is a breaking news story and is being updated.