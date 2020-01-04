Britain’s Got Talent’s Amanda Holden ‘signs’ £3 million deal to ITV as TV bosses ‘feared’ they could lose her to Amazon

Amanda Holden has reportedly signed a huge deal to continue on Britain’s Got Talent for another three years – for £1 million per series, no less.

The deal is meant to indicate an increase in her paycheque by thousands of pounds, a move that was meant to keep stars like Amanda onside at ITV, reports The Sun.

TV bosses were reportedly concerned that streaming giants such as Amazon could poach her.

Amanda’s return to Britain’s Got Talent will mark her fourteenth series on the show since she joined the judge’s panel in 2007.

The BGT judge became the UK’s best-paid female showbiz host after signing a £3 million two-year deal for Heart FM’s breakfast show last year. Impressive.

‘After boosting listening figures for Heart, it shows why ITV are desperate to keep Amanda on BGT as she brings a whole new audience with her,’ The Sun’s source has said.

‘The judges’ chemistry plus her incredible outfits and down-to-earth humour have been a hit since the very start.’

Amanda is due to sign her deal next week when she gets home from holiday.

ITV has been forking out left right and centre to secure their talent for, erm, Britain’s Got Talent and beyond.

Ant and Dec are reportedly all set to sign a mammoth new ‘£40 million deal’ with ITV, which will incorporate their work on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!, Britain’s Got Talent and Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

Metro.co.uk has reached out to Amanda Holden’s representatives for comment.





