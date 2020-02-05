Britain's Got Talent stars walk the red carpet in Manchester ahead of auditions

Britain’s Got Talent stars have arrived in Manchester as auditioning for the 14th season of the competition show continues.

Presenters Ant and Dec, who have hosted the show since its first season in 2007, arrived on the red carpet for the second round of auditions at the Lowry Theatre in Manchester.

Judges Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell and David Walliams were also seen walking the red carpet ahead of today’s auditions.

The Manchester round of auditions follow the London dates at the Palladium, which took place from January 18 to 23.

Ant and Dec are back (PA)

Auditions will take place at the Lowry from today until next Monday, February 10

ITV have not announced an air date for the 14th season of the show, but previous seasons have aired from early April, with finales taking place in June.

This season marks host Anthony McPartlin’s second year back on Britain’s Got Talent after he took a hiatus in 2018 following a drink driving conviction.

Chelsea singer and war veteran Colin Thackery won the 13th season of the competition show, becoming the oldest-ever winner at the age of 89.

He has since released an album titled Love Changes Everything.