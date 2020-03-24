‘britain’s-got-talent’-live-finals-pushed-back-by-itv-amid-coronavirus-chaos

Coronavirus has forced Simon Cowell to change his plans for Britain’s Got Talent on ITV.

Fresh from signing a new five-year deal in 2019, the variety format is due to return for its 14th season next month. ITV has confirmed that it will begin broadcasting the audition rounds “in the next few weeks,” but said that May’s live finals have been postponed.

The finals are broadcast live from Elstree Studios, but the studio last week banned live audiences from attending TV shows, while the country has since been placed on lockdown.

An ITV spokesman said: “The Britain’s Got Talent audition shows will broadcast on ITV in the next few weeks. We have been working with the brilliant production teams at Thames and Syco to find a way of making the live finals work, which were due to be broadcast at the end of May.

“However, in light of the latest government health guidelines and in line with our priority of safeguarding the well-being of everyone involved in our programmes, production of the live shows cannot go ahead as planned. The live finals will, therefore, be broadcast later in the year.”

Britain’s Got Talent joins a long list of TV shows to be disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak. ITV shut down filming on its soaps, including Coronation Street, over the weekend, while live shows like Loose Women have also been paused.