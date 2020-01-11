britain’s-ambassador-to-iran-arrested-during-protests-in-tehran

Britain’s ambassador to Tehran was arrested during protests outside a university, according to local reports.

Rob Macaire was detained for more than an hour before being released, the Iranian Tasnim news agency reported.

He was said to have been one of a number of individuals held on suspicion of organising, provoking and directing radical actions.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab called the arrest a ‘flagrant violation of international law’.

He added in a statement: ‘The Iranian government is at a cross-roads moment.

‘It can continue its march towards pariah status with all the political and economic isolation that entails, or take steps to de-escalate tensions and engage in a diplomatic path forwards.’

