britain-sends-extradition-notice-for-us-diplomat’s-wife-over-death-of-harry-dunn

Home Secretary Priti Patel has sent an extradition notice to the US Justice Department for the diplomat’s wife over the road smash which killed British teenager Harry Dunn.
The 19-year-old 19 died after his motorbike was hit head-on by a car which had pulled out from RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire on the wrong side of the road in August.
Anne Sacoolas, 42, the wife of a US technical intelligence officer, claimed diplomatic immunity and was able to return to the United States after the crash.
This is a breaking news story and is being updated.