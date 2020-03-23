Britain Put On Lockdown For Three Weeks Amid Coronavirus “National Emergency”

BBC

The UK has been put on lockdown for three weeks to combat the coronavirus outbreak, with police being given the power to fine people who break new emergency social rules.
In an unprecedented TV address to the nation, prime minister Boris Johnson said people must remain in their homes and can only leave in limited circumstances: to shop for food, exercise, travel to work, and pick up medicine or care for a vulnerable person.
About the Author: mariya smith

