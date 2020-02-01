britain-officially-leaves-european-union-on-historic-night-that-brings-decades-long-partnership-to-an-end

The latest headlines in your inbox

Britain has officially left the European Union in an historic move that marks the end of a decades-long partnership which has divided the nation for years.

Brexit was triggered at 11pm on Friday, after more than three years since the UK voted to break ties from the bloc in a referendum and nearly half a century of membership.

Huge crowds gathered in central London to celebrate and commiserate the moment, which Boris Johnson hailed as the “beginning of a new era”.

“For many people this is an astonishing moment of hope, a moment they thought would never come,” the Prime Minister said before the historic moment.

There may be “bumps in the road” but Brexit can “unleash the full potential” of the UK, Mr Johnson said.

As the moment of the UK’s departure from the EU approached, the Prime Minister acknowledged mixed feelings in a still-divided nation about the end of 47 years of close links with Brussels.

“For many people this is an astonishing moment of hope, a moment they thought would never come,” he said. “And there are many of course who feel a sense of anxiety and loss.”

Hundreds of people gathered at Westminster to mark the occasion.

A music system was set up on the back of a lorry on Parliament Street, with people dancing in a closed-off section of the road to music by Sir Tom Jones and Queen.

After years of bitter wrangling since the 2016 referendum, Mr Johnson said his job was now to “bring this country together”.

“We want this to be the beginning of a new era of friendly cooperation between the EU and an energetic Britain, a Britain that is simultaneously a great European power and truly global in our range and ambitions.

“And when I look at this country’s incredible assets, our scientists, our engineers, our world-leading universities, our armed forces, when I look at the potential of this country waiting to be unleashed I know that we can turn this opportunity into a stunning success.

“And whatever the bumps in the road ahead I know that we will succeed.”

This page is being updated