britain,-france-and-germany-trigger-dispute-mechanism-over-iran-nuclear-deal

Britain, France and Germany have triggered the dispute resolution mechanism in the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, the biggest step the Europeans have taken in response as Tehran has backed off nuclear commitments.

The US’s European allies have tried to keep the nuclear agreement from collapsing since President Donald Trump pulled out of it in 2018.

Under the agreement, international sanctions against Iran were lifted in return for Tehran agreeing to curb its nuclear programme.

The dispute will now be put to a Joint Commission comprising Iran, Russia, China, the three European powers, and the European Union and then on to the United Nations Security Council if that commission cannot resolve it.

If the Security Council does not vote within 30 days to continue sanctions relief, sanctions in place under previous UN resolutions would be reimposed – known as a “snapback”.

Iran has chosen to further reduce its compliance with the deal and announced on January 5 that in the fifth step in reducing its commitments it would no longer restrict its nuclear proliferation, the E3 (UK, France and Germany) foreign ministers said in a statement released on Tuesday.