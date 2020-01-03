britain-calls-for-calm-after-us-assassinates-iran’s-top-general-in-airstrike

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has urged ‘all parties to de-escalate’ after a US air strike assassinated Iran’s top general.

Qasem Soleimani, head of Tehran’s elite Quds Force who spearheaded military operations in the Middle East, was killed in the early hours of Friday morning in a drone strike ordered by President Donald Trump.

The US Defence Department said it targeted Soleimani because he ‘was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region’.

It also accused Soleimani of approving the attacks on the US Embassy in Baghdad earlier this week.

Boris Johnson, who has been celebrating New Year on the private Caribbean island of Mustique, has not issued a comment yet.

However, in a written statement, Mr Raab said: ‘We have always recognised the aggressive threat posed by the Iranian Quds force led by Qasem Soleimani.

‘Following his death, we urge all parties to de-escalate. Further conflict is in none of our interests.’





US airstrike kills top Iranian general in Iraq

Labour leadership hopeful Clive Lewis, who served as a Territorial Army officer and completed a tour of duty in Afghanistan, has also warned that the ‘violent escalation in an already volatile region is a mistake’ which should not be ‘compounded’ by UK support.

The former shadow defence secretary said: ‘I call on the PM to condemn this cowboy action & turn immediately to our international institutions to try & de-escalate any war with Iran.’

‘The UK must now lead in being a broker for peace.’

Labour MP Lisa Nandy, who is also considering a run to replace Jeremy Corbyn, added it is ‘a very dangerous moment’ and said ‘world leaders must stand up to Trump’.

Labour’s shadow justice secretary Richard Burgon has stated that there is a ‘real risk’ Mr Trump will engage in a war with Iran ‘that would be even worse than that on Iraq’.

Stella Creasy, a Labour MP, suggested a recall of Parliament was needed before Tuesday, while Green MP Caroline Lucas said the strike was ‘a hugely provocative act in a massively volatile region’.

The Foreign Office advises British-Iranian dual nationals against all travel to Iran and for other British nationals to seek the department’s advice before travelling to the nation.

British nationals risk being arbitrarily detained or arrested by Tehran, they state.

Suleimani, who ran Iranian military operations in Iraq and Syria, was targeted while being driven from Baghdad airport by local allies from the Popular Mobilisation Units (PMU).

After news of his death broke, the country’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei sparked fears of war after he promised ‘harsh vengeance’.

He described Soleimani as the ‘international face of resistance’ and declared three days of public mourning for the general.

An advisor to Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani has also warned that ‘through his gamble’ Trump has ‘dragged the US into the most dangerous situation in the region’.

Writing on the social media app Telegram, he added: ‘Whoever put his foot beyond the red line should be ready to face its consequences.’

The phrase ‘World War 3’ began trending on social media after news of the air strike broke.

The US embassy in Baghdad has called on all American citizens to leave Iraq immediately.

In a statement, the embassy said today: ‘Due to heightened tensions in Iraq and the region, the US Embassy urges American citizens to heed the January 2020 Travel Advisory and depart Iraq immediately.

‘US citizens should depart via airline while possible, and failing that, to other countries via land.’

However, President Trump has celebrated the results of the drone strike by tweeting a picture of the American flag.

The attack potentially marks a turning point in the Middle East and could represent a massive change for American policy toward Iran after months of tensions in which Tehran shot down a US military surveillance drone and seized oil tankers.

The US also has put blame on Iran for a series of attacks targeting tankers, as well as an assault in September on Saudi Arabia’s oil industry that temporarily halved its production.

Tension was created by Mr Trump’s decision in May 2018 to withdraw the US from Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers, which former President Barack Obama arranged.

It remains unclear what legal authority the White House relied on to carry out the attack.

The Pentagon is yet to provide evidence to prove that Soleimani was planning new attacks against Americans.

Presidents claim authority to act without congressional approval when US personnel or interests are facing an imminent threat.

However, Democratic Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal said Mr Trump owed a full explanation to Congress and the American people, stating the ‘present authorisations for use of military force in no way cover starting a possible new war’.

But Trump’s allies have praised his actions, with South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham saying: ‘To the Iranian government: if you want more, you will get more.’