britain-braced-for-killer-coronavirus,-says-health-secretary,-as-infection-now-in-7-countries

The NHS is braced for cases of coronavirus, the Health Secretary has said, as he warned of an ‘increased likelihood’ that the infection would spread to Britain.

In a statement to the Commons on Thursday, Matt Hancock, said the health service was well-prepared but warned that the situation was developing rapidly, and said he expected the death toll to rise further.

On Wednesday night, China suspended all flights, including international services, out of Wuhan city – the epicentre of the virus outbreak, and shut down all transport services and public venues, such as theatres.

Another city close to Wuhan, Huanggang, is also on lock-down as officials try to contain the spread of the virus.

Mr Hancock told MPs there had been 571 cases of coronavirus and 17 deaths confirmed by the Chinese government.

“However this is a rapidly developing situation and the number of cases, and deaths is likely to be higher than those that have been confirmed so far,” he added.

“And we expect them to rise further. The Chief Medical Officer has revised the risk to the UK population from ‘very low’ to ‘low’ – and has concluded that while there is an increased likelihood that cases may arise in this country, we are well prepared to deal with them.”