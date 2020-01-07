britain-accused-of-‘not-doing-everything’-to-free-nationals-held-in-iran-after-espionage-charge-dropped-against-french-iranian-academic

The UK has been accused of “not doing everything” possible to free its nationals held in Iran after the country dropped espionage charges against an Iranian-French academic but offered no such clemency against British detainees.

Iranian prosecutors have withdrawn the charge of espionage, which carries the death penalty, against Sciences Po University academic Fariba Adelkhah, according to her lawyer and Paris-based support committee, which said it had received confirmation from the French foreign ministry.

She has been moved out of solitary confinement and is permitted regular family visits.

The announcement came amid simmering tensions with the West in the wake of the death of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in a US drone strike last Friday.

However, there has been no such positive development for Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a dual British and Iranian citizen who was arrested in Tehran in April 2016 and sentenced to five years in jail by Tehran’s Revolutionary Court on espionage charges that her family insist are “utter lies.”