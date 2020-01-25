brit-teacher-given-all-clear-from-coronavirus-‘felt-like-et’-during-quarantine

An art teacher who spent 27 hours in quarantine with suspected coronavirus has spoken of his relief at being given the all-clear.

Michael Hope, 45, returned to Newcastle after teaching in Wuhan, the Chinese city now under lockdown after the virus spread.

When he started to feel unwell he initially put it down to jet lag.

But after telling his GP about his recent journey back from Wuhan he was rushed to Royal Victoria Infirmary and put in isolation.

Mr Hope underwent tests by medics clad in protective suits who ‘looked like spacemen’ and eventually told him he had the flu.

He said: ‘I felt like ET, to be honest. It was totally, totally surreal.’

During the isolation period, he said it took his nurse several minutes to get into all the protective gear just to deliver him a banana for breakfast.

He added that he was grateful for the delivery of a nicotine patch which was passed under his door.

Mr Hope said: ‘The care was exceptional. It was scary being there but they made me feel quite relaxed.

‘They were very human even though they looked like spacemen. I was impressed with the speed with which they dealt with it.

‘They would come in through one sealed door and leave through another. Every time they left they had to dispose of their clothing.’

Mr Hope said the care plan was evidently well-planned and he realised his treatment was not just about his personal health, but the wider public’s.

His thoughts were also with colleagues in China who were supposed to be celebrating New Year.

He said: ‘I feel so sad for them, I was lucky to get out.’

So far the death toll from the outbreak has climbed to 41 while more than 1,300 people have been infected globally, with France and Australia the latest countries to confirm cases.