‘brit-hits-the-fan’:-how-world-reacted-to-megxit-after-harry-and-meghan’s-shock-announcement

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan shocked the world on Wednesday night with their announcement that they were “stepping back” as senior members of the royal family.

The news dominated the front pages in the UK, social media hotly debated the move while a host of celebrities lined up to praise the royal couple.

In a shock announcement, the couple said they would spend time in North America and rip up long-established relations with the press.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are understood to have made their bombshell statement without notifying either Harry’s grandmother the monarch, or his father Prince Charles.

The surprise news follows a turbulent year for the couple, who have openly said they have struggled in the spotlight and grown apart from Harry’s brother Prince William. They have also reacted badly to negative news coverage.

Here’s how the world reacted to the announcement.

British media