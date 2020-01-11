brit-awards-nominations-2020:-full-list-nominees,-stormzy,-harry-styles,-lewis-capaldi,-dave, 

It may not spell quite the same diversity disaster as Tuesday’s all-white, mostly-male BAFTA nominations, but the just-announced 2020 BRIT Awards shortlist still leaves much to be desired.

Across the four categories open to both male and female artists – Group of the Year, New Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Mastercard Album of the Year – male artists account for 26 nominations, while female artists share just four.

Two of those four nominations are held by the same woman – pop-star Mabel, Neneh Cherry’s 23-year-old daughter, for New Artist of the Year and Song of the Year – while the other two include Miley Cyrus (for a feature with Mark Ronson), and Normani for her song Dancing with a Stranger, which she co-wrote with Sam Smith.

Not a single woman can be found in any of the five groups nominated (Bastille, Bring Me the Horizon, Coldplay, D-Block Europe and Foals), nor in the BRIT Awards’ most important category, Album of the Year (Dave, Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi, Michael Kiwankuka and Stormzy share that honour). At last year’s BRITs, the Best Breakthrough Act, Best Group and Best Album were all awarded to men.

The problem lies less with the judging panel, which is refreshed annually following the BRIT’s 2016 #BritsSoWhite controversy, and split 51 per cent male and 49 per cent female, but rather with the wider gender gap within the music industry. The number of female acts in the charts is almost identical to a decade ago, but the number of male acts has risen by more than 50 per cent as a result of male/female collaborations replacing solo female songs, suggesting female musicians aren’t receiving enough support.