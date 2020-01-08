brigitte-macron-launches-first-major-public-role-at-hospital-charity-as-husband-faces-ire-of-french-doctors

France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron took up her first high-profile public role on Wednesday at the helm of a hospital charity just as her husband is facing an unprecedented revolt among medical staff over working conditions.

Mrs Macron, 66, has kept a low profile since her husband Emmanuel, 42, was elected French president in May 2017, with most of her solo visits to charities and other venues only leaked to the press after the event.

But on Wednesday she took the helm the Hospitals of Paris-Hospitals of France Foundation, which every year raises money for children in hospitals by urging the French to hand over their “pièces jaunes”, or spare copper change.

Bernadette Chirac, widow of the late French president Jacques Chirac, became a national icon as president of the charity for more than three decades, raising some €98 million (£85m) in that time. Ailing and aged, she urged Mrs Macron to replace her last year.

On Wednesday, Mrs Macron launched the 31st such charity collection campaign in the presence of Didier Deschamps, coach of the French national football team that won the World Cup in 2018 and who played in the 1998 side that won the tournament at home.