brighton-vs-chelsea,-premier-league:-live-score-and-latest-updates

Say what you like about Frank Lampard, his Chelsea tenure has certainly been watchable.

With all the usual caveats about their transfer ban (now passed) and heavy reliance on youth, Chelsea have been consistently inconsistent in recent weeks. In their last five games in the Premier League, they have beaten Arsenal and Tottenham and lost to Southampton, Bournemouth and Everton.

Lampard may have mastered the art of London derbies but, when it comes to crafting victories against relegation-threatened sides from the south coast, he’s all fingers and thumbs at the moment. Given that Chelsea are about to play Brighton, that could be an issue.

Lampard can take heart from his side’s result against Brighton at Stamford Bridge back in September, a relatively straightforward 2-0 win. The record books also heavily favour Chelsea, who have never lost a league meeting with Brighton in a nine-match run which stretches back to the autumn of 1983.

That doesn’t change the fact that Chelsea have struggled to break down lesser sides since their impressive winning run over the autumn. What’s more, they haven’t won back-to-back league games since early November.

While Brighton are still finding their feet under Graham Potter, they are well organised and, having already beaten Tottenham and Arsenal this season, more than capable of causing an upset.

Speaking ahead of the match, Potter said: “The top six sides in this league are at a different level – historically that’s a fact. But you should never go onto a pitch thinking you’ve got no chance.”