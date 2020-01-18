brighton-throw-away-crucial-points-as-jack-grealish’s-superb-strike-secures-draw-for-aston-villa

Brighton threw away two points in a vital relegation battle by committing the cardinal footballing sin of leaving the opposition’s best player unmarked in front of goal.
Leading through Leandro Trossard’s first-half goal, they allowed Jack Grealish the freedom of the Amex Stadium to take a crossfield pass 15 minutes from time and smack the equaliser past Maty Ryan.
In truth, neither team deserved to win a poor game but Brighton will be kicking themselves after failing such an elementary test of defending.
Brighton attempted to press the Villa defence high up the field early on, which looked the right decision with Pepe Reina making his Villa debut behind a rearguard that had conceded six times at home to Manchester City in their previous outing. But when the plan failed to reap immediate dividends, they sank back into deep positions and made things far more comfortable for a nervous-looking Villa than they needed to.
It was 20 minutes before the first serious attack from either side and then took Brighton’s Neil Maupay hit his first-time shot from Aaron Mooy’s low cross straight at a defender. The Frenchman, who played for Villa head coach Dean Smith at Brentford, then set up Aaron Connolly for a shot that he nudged wide.
Villa were seldom seen in attack until the 38th minute, when Jack Grealish broke away in midfield, zipped past Dale Stephens and bore down on goal only to shoot past the far post. Seconds later, Maupay was charging at the Villa defence and allowed to run until Trossard was in position to receive his pass and drive a low left-foot shot across Reina and just inside the post.
It was the game’s first shot on target, which reflected a lack of quality at key moments on both sides. Anwar El Ghazi’s blushed were spared by an offside flag as he put a free header wide in first-half added time and Danny Drinkwater’s first-time shot from Frederic Guilbert’s cross almost cleared the Amex’s South Stand.
Brighton, though, were no more successful in their attempts to thread final passes through gaps that hardly existed. Over-elaborate to a fault, they almost gifted Villa an equaliser when Trossard attempted to chest the ball down under pressure in his own penalty area.
And they did after 75 minutes, Aaron Mooy caught out on the touchline allowing substitute Douglas Luiz to cross for Grealish – inexplicably unmarked – to collect and fire past Maty Ryan while defenders pointlessly appealed for a throw-in.
Villa now seemed to have the impetus but Reina needed to claw away a volleyed effort from Maupay to keep the scores level, and the game almost ended in a brawl, Maupay having to be separated from Villa players by his captain Lewis Dunk.