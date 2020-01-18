brighton-throw-away-crucial-points-as-jack-grealish’s-superb-strike-secures-draw-for-aston-villa

Brighton threw away two points in a vital relegation battle by committing the cardinal footballing sin of leaving the opposition’s best player unmarked in front of goal.

Leading through Leandro Trossard’s first-half goal, they allowed Jack Grealish the freedom of the Amex Stadium to take a crossfield pass 15 minutes from time and smack the equaliser past Maty Ryan.

In truth, neither team deserved to win a poor game but Brighton will be kicking themselves after failing such an elementary test of defending.

Brighton attempted to press the Villa defence high up the field early on, which looked the right decision with Pepe Reina making his Villa debut behind a rearguard that had conceded six times at home to Manchester City in their previous outing. But when the plan failed to reap immediate dividends, they sank back into deep positions and made things far more comfortable for a nervous-looking Villa than they needed to.

It was 20 minutes before the first serious attack from either side and then took Brighton’s Neil Maupay hit his first-time shot from Aaron Mooy’s low cross straight at a defender. The Frenchman, who played for Villa head coach Dean Smith at Brentford, then set up Aaron Connolly for a shot that he nudged wide.